JERUSALEM -- Israel fails to pass bill extending legal protections for West Bank settlers in major setback that threatens government.
Israel fails to pass bill extending legal protections for West Bank settlers in major setback that threatens government
Israel fails to pass bill extending legal protections for West Bank settlers in major setback that threatens government
Top Stories
NY governor signs law raising age to own semi-automatic rifle
- 1 hour ago
'Satanic' shooting at Catholic church leaves dozens dead, officials say
- Jun 06, 09:56 AM
At least 17 killed, 62 injured in mass shootings across US over weekend
- 3 hours ago
Russian minister's visit canceled after overflight refusal
- 2 hours ago
New indictment of Proud Boys leader charging Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
- 19 minutes ago