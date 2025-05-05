Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen a day after Houthi rebels strike Israeli airport

Israel’s military says it has carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen’s Red Sea city of Hodeida, a day after the Iranian-backed rebels launched a missile that hit Israel’s main airport

A Yemeni gunman walks past paintings depicting rockets and scenes in solidarity with Gaza, displayed on a roadside fence in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)

JERUSALEM -- Israel’s military said Monday that it carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeida, a day after the Iranian-backed rebels launched a missile that hit Israel’s main airport.

The rebels’ media office said the United States and Israel launched at least six strikes Monday afternoon that hit the crucial Hodeida port. Other strikes hit a cement factory in the Bajil district in Hodeida province, the rebels said.

On Sunday, a missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen briefly halted flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s main international airport. Four people were lightly injured. It was the first time a missile struck the grounds of Israel’s airport since the start of the war.