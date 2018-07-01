Israel steps up humanitarian aid to Syrians fleeing fighting

The Israeli military says it is stepping up its humanitarian efforts in southern Syria amid a fierce government offensive that has displaced thousands of people.

The military says Sunday it took in six Syrians, including four young children, over the weekend for emergency medical treatment after their families were killed. This comes after it supplied 300 tents and about 60 tons of humanitarian aid and medicine to thousands of internally displaced Syrians who fled heavy bombardment by Syrian government forces.

Israel has been sending aid into Syria for several years and has provided medical treatment to thousands of Syrians that reached the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The military says it will continue to aid those in need but won't allow a massive influx.