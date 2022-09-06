Israeli airstrike puts Syrian airport out of commission

Israel has launched missile attacks targeting Syria's Aleppo airport, putting it out of commission

Israel launched a missile attack on Tuesday targeting the airport in the Syrian city of Aleppo for the second time in a week, this time putting it out of commission, Syrian state media said.

The Syrian government did not report any casualties.

State media, citing a military source, reported that Syrian anti-missile defense systems fired back at what they said were Israeli missiles.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, the airstrikes also destroyed warehouses belonging to Iran-backed militias.

Israel launched airstrikes at Aleppo airport last week, damaging its runway and, according to the war monitor, a warehouse that likely stored a shipment of Iranian rockets.

Syria’s foreign minister last week said the attack “completely destroyed the navigation station with its equipment.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.