Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker accused of diverting millions to Hamas guilty of aiding a terror group

Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker accused of diverting millions to Hamas guilty of aiding a terror group

ByThe Associated Press
June 15, 2022, 8:04 AM

BEERSHEBA, Israel -- Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker accused of diverting millions to Hamas guilty of aiding a terror group.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events