Israeli court rules Palestinians may attend joint memorial

Israel's Supreme Court has ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow 176 Palestinians from the West Bank to enter Israel and attend a joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony in Tel Aviv this week.

The court upheld an appeal on Monday against Netanyahu's refusal, as Israel's defense minister, to grant entry to Palestinians for Tuesday's event.

The judges note they rejected a similar move last year to bar Palestinians from attending the Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony, which aims to "acknowledge the pain of those living on the 'other side.'"

Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism begins Tuesday evening and is marked with mournful ceremonies and visits to cemeteries by bereaved. Last year's commemorations were marred by then-defense minister Avigdor Lieberman's dispute with the event's organizers.