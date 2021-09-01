Israeli foreign minister promises closer look at NSO

Israel’s foreign minister has played down criticism of the country’s regulation of the cyberespionage firm NSO Group

September 1, 2021, 3:35 PM
2 min read

JERUSALEM -- Israel’s foreign minister on Wednesday played down criticism of the country's regulation of the cyberespionage firm NSO Group but vowed to step up efforts to ensure the company's controversial spyware doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

Speaking to foreign journalists, Yair Lapid said the government has only limited control over how defense exports are used by customers. Yet he said that Israel is committed to enforcing and strengthening safeguards to prevent abuse of all types of weapons.

“We are going to look at this again,” Lapid said. “We’re going to make sure, or try to make sure to the extent of what is doable and what is not, that nobody is misusing anything that we sell.”

NSO has come under widespread criticism over reports that its flagship spyware product, Pegasus, has been misused by governments to spy on dissidents, journalists, human rights workers and possibly even heads of state. Pegasus is able to stealthily infiltrate a target’s mobile phone, giving users access to data, email, contacts and even their cameras and microphones.

NSO has denied wrongdoing. It says it sells Pegasus only to governments and only for the purpose of catching criminals and terrorists.

Israel’s Defense Ministry regulates all arms exports, including cyber products. In late July, the ministry said it had sent a team to meet with NSO representatives after France said it was looking into suspicions that President Emmanuel Macron may have been targeted by Moroccan security agents using Pegasus spyware.

Morocco has denied the allegations, and NSO has said Macron’s phone was not targeted.

Lapid, saying he was aware of the “rumors” about NSO, compared cyber exports to traditional arms sales. He said that despite the many safeguards in place, it is impossible to guarantee what a customer will do with the weapon.

“Once you have sold the jet, the cannon, the gun or the missile, or Pegasus, it is in the hands of the government who bought it,” Lapid said. “So we’re trying our best to make sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. But no one has an ability to fully protect the other side after it was sold.”

But he said Israel was working to make sure that nobody is using Pegasus “against civilians or against dissidents.”

Top Stories

COVID-19 live updates: County declares medical misinformation a public health crisis

42 minutes ago

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

Aug 31, 8:48 PM

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Evidence for vaccine booster shots isn't clear, but Biden moves ahead anyway

Sep 01, 5:00 AM

Florida to withhold school board's salaries in 2 counties over mask mandates

Aug 31, 4:09 PM

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Highlights from US athletes at the Paralympics

Aug 31, 4:20 PM

Teen sentenced in death of undercover detective, informant

2 hours ago

Hurricane Ida brought catastrophic wind and rain across Louisiana

Aug 31, 2:21 PM

House Republicans blast Biden’s ‘surrender’ vow accountability on Afghanistan

Aug 31, 2:07 PM

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Highlights from US athletes at the Paralympics

Aug 31, 4:20 PM

Hurricane Ida brought catastrophic wind and rain across Louisiana

Aug 31, 2:21 PM

House Republicans blast Biden’s ‘surrender’ vow accountability on Afghanistan

Aug 31, 2:07 PM

Teen sentenced in death of undercover detective, informant

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden defends US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Aug 31, 8:22 AM

Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal, recommits to evacuate remaining Americans

Aug 31, 5:21 PM

Battles over mask mandates rage as pediatric COVID-19 cases rise

Aug 31, 1:08 PM

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes begins criminal trial

Aug 31, 7:44 AM

Highlights from US athletes at the Paralympics

Aug 31, 4:20 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events