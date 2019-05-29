New Israeli government or election: Netanyahu faces deadline

  • ByThe Associated Press
JERUSALEM — May 29, 2019, 3:17 AM ET
Benjamin Netanyahu, Tzachi BravermanThe Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, listens to Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman during the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool)

Israel's raucous political world is on edge, counting down to a midnight deadline to see whether a new government will be formed or whether there will be an unpresented second election of the year.

Backchannel negotiations are continuing to try and find a compromise that will allow Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu faction to join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition.

Without him, Netanyahu has no parliamentary majority and won't be able to form a government.

Netanyahu and Lieberman are engaged in a high-stakes showdown and neither side appears ready to blink.

The crisis ostensibly revolves around Lieberman's demand that current legislation mandating young ultra-Orthodox men be drafted into the military, like most other Jewish males, run its course. Netanyahu, dependent on the resistant ultra-Orthodox parties, is refusing to press them.

