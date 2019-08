Israeli missile strikes in Syria near occupied Golan Heights

Syrian state-run media says Israel has carried out a missile attack in the country's south, causing material damage.

The official news agency said Thursday that the missile hit Tal Breiqa, a town in Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which frequently carries out airstrikes and missile attacks inside war-torn Syria but rarely confirms them.

Israel says it targets mostly Iranian and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah sites in Syria. The Syrian government, mired by civil war at home, has refrained from responding to the attacks.