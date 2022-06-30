Israeli parliament dissolves, sending country to 5th election in under 4 years on Nov. 1; Lapid to become caretaker PM

ByThe Associated Press
June 30, 2022, 3:55 AM

JERUSALEM -- Israeli parliament dissolves, sending country to 5th election in under 4 years on Nov. 1; Lapid to become caretaker PM.

