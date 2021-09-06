Israeli police launch manhunt after prison break

Israeli police say they are searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel

September 6, 2021, 5:09 AM
1 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli police on Monday said they were searching for six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security facility in northern Israel.

Police said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area.

The prisoners escaped from the Gilboa prison overnight, which is supposed to be one of Israel's most security facilities, overnight. Such breakouts are extremely rare.

Israel’s Army Radio said the men escaped through a tunnel and appeared to have received some outside help. It said the prisoners included Zakariye Zubeidi, a former militant leader in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, as well as three Islamic Jihad militants serving life sentences for involvement in deadly attacks on Israelis.

The men were believed to have been headed for Jenin, where the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority wields little control and where militants in recent weeks have openly clashed with Israeli forces.

Top Stories

Delta variant is example of evolution before our eyes

Sep 03, 6:00 AM

COVID-19 live updates: 345 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas over weekend

Sep 05, 6:51 PM

Former Marine sharpshooter arrested in killing of 4 people, including baby

2 hours ago

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

Sep 05, 12:20 PM

Unanswered questions, anger and suspicion loom 20 years after 9/11

Sep 05, 10:14 AM

Top Stories

Police wound, capture alleged armed gunman after shootout in Florida

Sep 05, 7:11 PM

Why some US Blacks and Latinos remain COVID-19 'vaccine deliberate'

Sep 05, 1:36 PM

Democrats join Newsom to fight California recall election

Sep 05, 6:30 PM

Former Marine sharpshooter arrested in killing of 4 people, including baby

2 hours ago

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

Sep 05, 12:20 PM

Top Stories

Police wound, capture alleged armed gunman after shootout in Florida

Sep 05, 7:11 PM

Why some US Blacks and Latinos remain COVID-19 'vaccine deliberate'

Sep 05, 1:36 PM

Democrats join Newsom to fight California recall election

Sep 05, 6:30 PM

Former Marine sharpshooter arrested in killing of 4 people, including baby

2 hours ago

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

Sep 05, 12:20 PM

Top Stories

Police wound, capture alleged armed gunman after shootout in Florida

Sep 05, 7:11 PM

Democrats join Newsom to fight California recall election

Sep 05, 6:30 PM

Why some US Blacks and Latinos remain COVID-19 'vaccine deliberate'

Sep 05, 1:36 PM

Former Marine sharpshooter arrested in killing of 4 people, including baby

2 hours ago

Why liberal Portland has become a focal point for the far right

Sep 05, 12:20 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events