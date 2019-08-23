3 Israelis seriously wounded in West Bank explosion

Israeli paramedics say three Israelis have been seriously wounded in an explosion near a West Bank settlement.

The Israeli military says it suspects the explosion on Friday near the Dolev settlement, northwest of Jerusalem, to be a Palestinian attack. There were no further details.

Israel's rescue service, known as Magen David Adom, said the three wounded are between 18 and 46 years old.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks, fueled by clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a Jerusalem holy site revered by both.

An off-duty Israeli soldier was killed near the West Bank city of Hebron earlier this month.