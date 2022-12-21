Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has successfully formed a new coalition to govern Israel

JERUSALEM -- Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline.

The announcement came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners – who still have need to finalize their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu’s Likud Party. Nonetheless, Netanyahu said the new government is poised to be formally sworn into office “as soon as possible.”