Israel's new PM to meet with Putin in Sochi, Russia

Israel says Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet for the first time with President Vladimir Putin in Russia later this month

October 12, 2021, 12:26 PM
1 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will for the first time as premier meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month, with Iran at the top of the agenda.

Bennett will travel Oct. 22 to meet Putin in the seaside resort city of Sochi, Russia, to discuss political, security and economic issues, including the Iran nuclear program. Israel and Russia have long kept the diplomatic door open.

The two countries operate a military hotline to coordinate air force operations over Syria to avoid clashes. Israel often attacks Iranian-linked targets in Syria, while Russia has provided support to the Syrian government.

Russia also is one of the international parties that negotiated a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The deal fell apart after then-President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018. But the new U.S. administration is now trying to revive the deal with other international powers — a step that Israel opposes.

Bennett’s predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, met many times with Putin.

Top Stories

2 hours ago
Oct 12, 2:13 AM
3 hours ago
Oct 10, 11:33 AM
Oct 11, 1:43 PM

Top Stories

Oct 12, 1:31 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 11, 9:35 AM
Oct 11, 9:12 AM
Oct 12, 2:13 AM

Top Stories

Oct 12, 1:31 AM
Oct 11, 9:35 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 11, 5:53 AM
Oct 11, 9:12 AM

Top Stories

Oct 11, 9:35 AM
Oct 12, 1:31 AM
Oct 11, 9:12 AM
2 hours ago
Oct 11, 5:53 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events