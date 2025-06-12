Istanbul’s imprisoned opposition Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and his lawyers have boycotted a court hearing, claiming a late change of venue was “unlawful.”

Istanbul mayor boycotts court hearing in one of many cases that could see him banned from politics

Thursday's case, which was over comments Imamoglu made over the prosecution of other officials from his Republican People’s Party, or CHP, is one of numerous criminal allegations Imamoglu faces.

The mayor was arrested in March alongside other prominent politicians as part of investigations into alleged corruption and terror links. His arrest triggered the largest street protests Turkey has seen in more than a decade.

A conviction in any of the cases could see Imamoglu banned from holding or running for public office.

Imamoglu is regarded as the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ’s 22-year rule and was officially nominated as his party’s presidential candidate following his imprisonment. Turkey’s next election is due in 2028 but could come sooner.

In a statement, the CHP said neither Imamoglu nor his legal team would attend Thursday's hearing due to a change in venue through “unlawful procedures.”

Imamoglu, in a post from jail, described the hearing as “irregular” and said it “does not comply with the principles of the trial. I refuse to be a part of such a process and therefore I will not attend this hearing.”

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Ozgur Celik posted on X that the hearing had been moved from Caglayan courthouse in central Istanbul to Silivri prison 24 hours beforehand. Imamoglu is being held at the prison, west of Istanbul.

Prosecutors have requested a prison sentence of two to four years and a political ban on charges of “attempting to influence” an expert witness in the case. The hearing was adjourned to Sept. 26.

Officials from CHP-controlled municipalities have faced waves of arrests this year. Many people in Turkey consider the cases to be politically driven, according to opinion polls. Erdogan’s government insists the courts are impartial and free from political involvement.