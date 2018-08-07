Italian alpine valley evacuated after landslide kills 2

This frame grab from a video released by the Courmayeur municipality shows the huge landslide swept away several cars along a well-traveled road, killing a couple trapped inside one, in the Ferret valley, at the foot of Mont Blanc, near Courmayeur, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Authorities were evacuating 200 people stranded overnight in the valley. (Courmayeur municipality via AP)

Officials have evacuated a valley in northwestern Italy after a huge landslide swept away several cars along a well-traveled road, killing a couple trapped inside one.

The news agency ANSA reported that rescue workers recovered the body of the second victim, a Milan woman, on Tuesday, the day after recovering the body of her 71-year-old husband. The woman's age wasn't immediately available.

Authorities were evacuating 200 people stranded overnight in a scenic valley near the town of Courmayeur that was hit by an enormous landslide. Helicopters ferried many to safety.

The Ferret valley, at the foot of Mont Blanc, is a popular destination for tourists looking for good hiking trails and spectacular views.

