Bannon dubs the far-right Europe's "new elite" patriots

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon declared Saturday that far-right "patriots" are the "new elite" of Europe as he brought his push for a trans-national, anti-European Union drive to Italy.

The ex-aide to U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a forum in Rome organized by a small far-right Italian opposition party.

Bannon was asked if there should be a new "elite" in growing, far-right populist movements.

His reply? The "new elite in this populist movement are the patriots" in society.

He heaped praised on populist leaders, pitting sovereignty movements against Brussels-based European Union influence on the continent.

Among the models he cited was one in Italy's six-month-old populist government, which includes hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the right-wing, anti-migrant League party.

Salvini, who addressed the forum earlier Saturday, said the far-right political spectrum includes "the true defenders of European values."

The Italian, who is also a deputy premier, said the European Parliament elections in May across the continent offer right-wingers "the occasion to send a force into government in Europe that's not socialist."

Bannon, in his comments, encouraged Italy's populists to push their sovereignty-focused agenda to counter EU policies.

Bannon is working to help form a united trans-national front to push politics in Europe far to the right.