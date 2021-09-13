Italian relatives want custody of boy in cable car accident

The relatives of a 6-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy say they are working to secure his return from Israel as Italian authorities opened a probe into his possible kidnapping

September 13, 2021, 8:04 PM
3 min read

JERUSALEM -- The Italian relatives of a 6-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash in northern Italy said Monday they are working to secure his return from Israel as Italian authorities opened a probe into his possible kidnapping.

Eitan Biran is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. His Italian relatives claim the boy was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend. Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident.

Fourteen people, including Eitan’s parents and younger sibling, died when the cable car slammed into a mountainside on May 23 after the cable broke. After he was released from a Turin hospital following weeks of treatment for critical injuries, Italian juvenile court officials ruled the child could live with a paternal aunt near Pavia, in northern Italy.

Pavia Mayor Mario Fracassi said Monday evening the Pavia prosecutor has opened a probe into Biran's possible kidnapping, Italian news agency LaPresse reported. He gave no additional details.

Aya Biran, Eitan's aunt, told reporters Sunday that the boy’s maternal grandfather — Shmulik Peleg — had taken him on an agreed-upon day visit, then flew him without permission to Israel.

Italian daily Corriere della Sera said the grandfather drove Eitan in a rented car to Lugano, Switzerland, where they boarded a chartered flight to Tel Aviv.

The boy's relatives in Israel have denied Eitan was abducted and insist they are working in the boy’s interest.

His uncle in Italy, Or Nirko, went on a Hebrew media blitz Monday, saying that Eitan’s home was in Italy and that his family was doing everything to ensure his safe return.

The grandfather “brutally tore him away" from his family in Italy, Nirko told Israel’s Channel 13. He said Eitan speaks some Hebrew, but his primary language is Italian.

“He doesn’t have friends in Israel. There’s nothing that fixes him to the place. He’s been going to school in Italy for four years,” Nirko told Israel’s 103FM radio station. “The one place he calls home as of today is the home of me and my wife Aya and our two daughters.”

Nirko said the family was in contact with the Israeli ambassador to Italy and Israeli and Italian authorities.

Italy’s foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, asked by reporters on Monday about the boy’s case, said: “We’re looking into what happened in order to then intervene.”

Top Stories

FBI director warns of rise in domestic terrorism in congressional testimony

Mar 03, 7:22 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

3 hours ago

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 9:23 AM

President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Jan 06, 1:49 PM

Top Stories

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

3 hours ago

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

40 minutes ago

Top Stories

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

3 hours ago

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback

40 minutes ago

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 11:31 AM

FDA warning on kids and vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit new high

Sep 13, 10:30 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

3 hours ago

Businesses push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Sep 13, 7:19 AM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events