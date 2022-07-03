Italian state television says at least 4 people killed when Alpine glacier chunk breaks loose, slams into hikers

ByThe Associated Press
July 03, 2022, 10:53 AM

ROME -- Italian state television says at least 4 people killed when Alpine glacier chunk breaks loose, slams into hikers.

