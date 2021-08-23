Italy-Moroccan student freed after satirical cartoon post

Italy’s foreign ministry says an Italian-Moroccan student has been freed by Moroccan authorities after she was detained on blasphemy charges

August 23, 2021, 6:13 PM
2 min read

ROME -- An Italian-Moroccan student has been freed by Moroccan authorities after she was detained on blasphemy charges after she arrived in June to visit relatives, Italian officials said Monday.

Italy's Foreign Ministry said Ikram Nazih, 23, had been convicted of “offenses against religion” for having shared a satirical cartoon on Facebook in 2019. The Italian newspaper Domani, which had championed her cause, said the cartoon had transformed a verse of the Quran into a verse about whisky.

A lawmaker with the right-wing League Party who had brought Nazih’s case to Parliament’s attention, Massimiliano Capitanio, rejoiced over her release. He said he had taken up the case not only because Nazih is an Italian citizen from Vimercate, a Milan suburb he represents, but “because a 23-year-old young woman cannot be incarcerated because of a Facebook post.”

“Our young people have the right to a future of freedom and serenity,” he added in a Facebook post.

Domani said Nazih, who was born to Moroccan parents and is a student at the University of Marseille, had been detained upon arrival in June after she travelled to Morocco to visit relatives. It said she had been convicted June 28 and sentenced to more than three years after a religious group in Morocco had lodged a formal complaint against her for the Facebook post, which she had cancelled.

The foreign ministry thanked Italy's ambassador in Rabat for his efforts, which it said were aimed solely at Nazih's well-being “in full respect of the work of Morocco's institutions and judiciary."

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban warns US withdrawal deadline is 'a red line'

1 hour ago

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 9:42 AM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota

23 minutes ago

At least 21 dead, 40 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

3 hours ago

Top Stories

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 10:16 AM

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota

2 hours ago

Capitol Police officer exonerated in Ashli Babbitt shooting

2 hours ago

California officer shoots at suspect but kills bystander

3 hours ago

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give farewell address on last day in office

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 10:16 AM

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota

2 hours ago

Capitol Police officer exonerated in Ashli Babbitt shooting

2 hours ago

California officer shoots at suspect but kills bystander

3 hours ago

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to give farewell address on last day in office

2 hours ago

Top Stories

FDA grants full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Aug 23, 10:16 AM

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota

2 hours ago

22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 6:44 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

Americans warned to avoid Kabul airport unless specifically instructed

Aug 21, 7:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events