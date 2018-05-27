Italy: Populist leader vows to stick by anti-euro candidate

ROME — May 27, 2018, 10:24 AM ET
Secretary of the Lega party Matteo Salvini, talks with journalists at the end of an informal meeting with his party's management in Milan, Italy, Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Flavio Lo Scalzo/ANSA via AP)

The leader of Italy's right-wing League party says he won't give ground in a standoff that is blocking the country's next government from taking office.

League leader Matteo Salvini tweeted Sunday that he would keep fighting "to the end" for the anti-euro candidate he wants to be economy minister.

Paolo Savona has likened Italy to being in a "cage" of austerity restrictions favored by fellow eurozone member Germany. President Sergio Mattarella, who as Italy's head of state must approve the next Cabinet, is staunchly pro-euro.

Salvini and 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, a fellow euroskeptic, have joined forces in hopes of giving Italy its first populist government.

After inconclusive March 4 elections, they proposed a political novice, law professor Giuseppe Conte, as their choice to lead the next government.

