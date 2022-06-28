Italy's Draghi says the Indonesian G20 presidency has ruled out presence of Putin at November group meeting

Italy's Draghi says the Indonesian G20 presidency has ruled out presence of Putin at November group meeting

ByThe Associated Press
June 28, 2022, 9:44 AM

ELMAU, Germany -- Italy's Draghi says the Indonesian G20 presidency has ruled out presence of Putin at November group meeting.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events