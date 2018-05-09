Italy's 5-Stars, League try again to form govt, ask for time

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the populist right-wing League are giving one more shot at trying to form a government.

The two big winners in the inconclusive March 4 election asked President Sergio Mattarella for another 24 hours to continue negotiations. A statement from Mattarella's office announced the talks Wednesday.

Mattarella on Monday had proposed a "neutral" government to lead Italy through the end of the year after nearly two months of consultations failed to produce an alliance that could win a parliamentary majority. The 5-Stars and the League rejected his proposal.

They had been in talks but were stymied over the 5-Stars' refusal to accept ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's forces in any government.

The League and Berlusconi's Forza Italia anchored the center-right bloc that won 37 percent of the vote.