Jailed Tunisia magnate optimistic about winning presidency

Jailed Tunisian media magnate Nabil Karoui says he's "reasonably optimistic" about winning Tunisia's presidential runoff, where he is facing independent law professor Kais Saied.

They beat out two dozen other candidates in the first-round of voting on Sept. 15.

Karoui was jailed Aug. 23 pending an investigation into alleged money laundering and tax evasion charges. He was allowed to remain in the race because he has not been convicted.

The Associated Press sent questions to his lawyer, Kamel Ben Messaoud, who responded with Karoui's comments. In those written answers, Karoui said "of course we have a chance, because it's a second round and both candidates will restart from scratch."

No date has been set yet for the presidential runoff but Tunisia's electoral body says it will take place by Oct. 13.