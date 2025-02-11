Dancehall artist Kiprich arrested over lyrics police say endorse gang violence

Police in Jamaica have arrested a dancehall artist accused of recording and playing a song they say promotes criminal activity

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Police in Jamaica have arrested a dancehall artist accused of recording and playing a song they say promotes criminal activity.

Marlon Plunkett, best known as “KipRich,” turned in himself on Monday. Authorities said he paid tribute to Othneil “Thickman” Lobban, one of Jamaica’s top gang leaders who was recently killed by police. His death unleashed a violent backlash near the capital of Kingston, prompting authorities to raise the threat level to police officers to extreme at the time.

Plunkett denied the accusations in an interview with local newspaper The Star and was quoted as saying that his lyrics were not about inciting a riot against authorities.

Plunkett is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Jamaica has one of the world’s highest homicide rates and killings by police officers in the Americas, according to Amnesty International.