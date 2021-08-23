Japan to send military planes to Kabul to evacuate Japanese

Japan is sending three military aircraft to Afghanistan to evacuate Japanese citizens and local staff as security deteriorates following the Taliban takeover

August 23, 2021, 7:46 AM
2 min read

TOKYO -- Japan will send three military aircraft to Afghanistan starting Monday to evacuate Japanese citizens and local staff as security deteriorates following the Taliban takeover, officials said.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the planes will pick up Japanese nationals and Afghans who worked for the Japanese Embassy and development agencies.

“The local situation is rapidly becoming fluid ... and we are doing everything we can to get them out of the country,” Kishi said.

The area around Kabul's international airport remains filled with thousands of people trying to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

Japan closed its Kabul embassy on Aug. 15 and set up a temporary office in neighboring Turkey two days later, but local employees at the embassy and other Japan-related organizations remain in Afghanistan.

Kishi declined to say how many people will be evacuated, citing security reasons.

He said Japan plans to finish the evacuation before the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Earlier Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said U.S. troops in Afghanistan are conducting aviation controls and flights are operating safely. He said there is no sign of interference by the Taliban so far.

Japan dispatched a military transport plane to South Sudan to evacuate Japanese diplomats during that country’s unrest in 2016.

Top Stories

Henri live updates: Tropical storm warnings discontinued

Aug 22, 10:17 PM

Inside Kabul airport, deteriorating conditions drive 1 family to leave

Aug 22, 10:54 PM

What you need to know about COVID-19 boosters

Aug 20, 4:05 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

Aug 20, 7:56 PM

Top Stories

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir

2 hours ago

22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 6:44 PM

Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

Aug 20, 7:56 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 10:20 PM

Top Stories

Ex-officer sentenced to 25 years for killing suicidal man

Aug 20, 7:56 PM

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir

2 hours ago

22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 6:44 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

Americans warned to avoid Kabul airport unless specifically instructed

Aug 21, 7:25 PM

Top Stories

22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 6:44 PM

US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

Aug 22, 6:01 AM

Americans warned to avoid Kabul airport unless specifically instructed

Aug 21, 7:25 PM

Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before your turn

Aug 21, 11:16 AM

At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding

Aug 22, 10:20 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events