Japan utility execs received payments from town official

A Japanese public utility has admitted that 20 of its executives, including its president, received $3 million in cash and gifts over seven years from a former town official in western Japan where it has a nuclear power plant.

The admission underscores the continuing collusion between officials and Japan's nuclear industry.

Kansai Electric Power Co. President Shigeki Iwane acknowledged Friday that he and the executives received the gifts from the former deputy mayor of Takahama town in 2011-2018.

Iwane apologized and said the money was mostly returned.

The case surfaced during a tax inspection.

Media reports say the Takahama official received the money as a "handling fee" from a contractor at the nuclear plant.