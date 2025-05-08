Jewish jeweler hospitalized after axe attack in Tunisia

The Jewish owner of a jewelry store in Tunisia was hospitalized Thursday after an axe attack on the island where Africa’s oldest synagogue is located

DJERBA, Tunisia -- The Jewish owner of a jewelry store in Tunisia was hospitalized Thursday after an axe attack on the island where Africa’s oldest synagogue is located.

The 50-year-old man was admitted to a hospital in Djerba, where many of Tunisia’s remaining 1,500 Jews reside, community leader Rene Trabelsi told The Associated Press.

The attack comes one week before Jewish pilgrims are expected in Djerba for the holiday Lag B’Omer. Across the island and at the 26-century-old El-Ghriba synagogue, Jews welcome thousands each year for three days of festivities.

Trabelsi, who is Jewish and served as Tunisia’s tourism minister from 2018 to 2020, said little was known about the attacker, adding he did not assume it had to do with religion or the holiday, but would await findings from Tunisian authorities about potential motives.

“We fully trust Tunisian authorities because we’re Tunisian too,” he said.

Trabelsi said that the store owner was expected to be released from the hospital on Friday after sustaining defensive wounds.

Tunisian police have expanded security on the island, Trabelsi said.

Two years ago, a 30-year-old Tunisian national guardsman killed two Jewish pilgrims and three security officers during the festival. Events were scaled back last year.

Tunisian authorities have not commented on reports of the attack.