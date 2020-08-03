John Hume, who worked to end N. Ireland violence, dies at 83 The family of politician John Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, says he has died

LONDON -- The family of politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, says he has died. He was 83.

The Catholic leader of the moderate Social Democratic and Labour Party, Hume was regarded by many as the principal architect behind the peace agreement.

His party paid tribute Monday to the former leader, saying “we all live in the Ireland he imagined — at peace and free to decide our own destiny.’’