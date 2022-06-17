Johnson, in Kyiv, says Russian forces “taking heavy casualties,” promises “the strategic endurance that you will need.”

Johnson, in Kyiv, says Russian forces “taking heavy casualties,” promises “the strategic endurance that you will need.”

ByThe Associated Press
June 17, 2022, 11:45 AM

KYIV, Ukraine -- Johnson, in Kyiv, says Russian forces “taking heavy casualties,” promises “the strategic endurance that you will need.”

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events