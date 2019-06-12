Journalists beaten, arrested in northern Indian state

A state government official says two policemen have been suspended for beating a TV journalist and damaging his equipment after he reported on unlicensed vendors at a railroad station in northern India. It was the third incident involving journalists in Uttar Pradesh state in the past week.

State spokesman Awanish Awasthi says the officers were suspended Wednesday after the journalist complained that he had been attacked Tuesday near the Shamli train station.

On Saturday, a freelance journalist was arrested for a tweet about the state's top elected official, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. India's top court ordered his release on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the editor and producer of a TV news channel were arrested after they criticized the state government on a talk show.