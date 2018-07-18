Judge: No additional prison for terror-related charges

A federal judge has ruled that a Philadelphia man convicted of providing support to a terrorist group will not serve additional time in prison.

District Court Judge John Kane ruled Wednesday that Uzbekistan native Bakhtiyor Jumaev will receive credit for the more than six years he has spent behind bars since his arrest.

Prosecutors said Jumaev intended that the $300 he gave to another Uzbekistan native support the Islamic Jihad Union. Jurors in May found Jumaev guilty of material support of the group.

Prosecutors asked Kane to sentence Jumaev to 15 years in prison.

Kane says the charges were serious but called prosecutors' request "absurd." Kane says Jumaev has already been seriously punished.

He also noted that federal immigration authorities would likely arrest Jumaev immediately and seek to have him deported.