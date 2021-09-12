Kabul flag shop running since Soviet era retools yet again

A small flag shop, tucked away in the courtyard of a Kabul market, has documented Afghanistan’s turbulent history over the decades with its ever-changing merchandise

September 12, 2021, 2:15 PM
2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A small flag shop, tucked away in the courtyard of a Kabul market, has documented Afghanistan’s turbulent history over the decades with its ever-changing merchandise.

Now the shop is filled with white Taliban flags, emblazoned with the Quran's Muslim statement of faith, in black Arabic lettering.

On Sunday, four teen-age boys leaned over white fabric draped on a table illuminated by fluorescent lights and filled the template for the Quranic verse with black ink. Finished flags were hung over a balcony railing to dry.

The owner, Wahidullah Honarwer, 58, said that before President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Aug. 15, as the Taliban were poised to take the capital of Kabul, he produced flags from all nations that had diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Honarwer still has those flags in stock.

“The Taliban came over and saw all those flags and said nothing to us,” he said, sitting behind a computer in his shop. He said the Taliban told him to hang on to those flags until the situation stabilizes.

Honarwer said he started his business when a Soviet-backed government was in power in the 1980s. The Soviets withdrew in 1989 and their communist allies in 1992, followed by the rule of warlords and civil war.

The Taliban ruled from 1996-2001, when a U.S.-led invasion expelled the Islamic militants. The Taliban retook control as U.S. and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan by the end of August.

Honarwer says he’ll stay in Afghanistan, no matter who is in charge.

“I love Afghanistan and I want to live here,” he said. “Whatever regime comes, my business is on and will continue.”

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline

Sep 11, 10:18 PM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

1-on-1 with Sen. Joe Manchin

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline

Sep 11, 10:18 PM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

Top Stories

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

Top Stories

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Sep 09, 7:27 PM

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 11:09 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events