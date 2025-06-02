Poles awakened Monday to a clear albeit close result that returns a nationalist politician to the presidency who has pledged to hinder the centrist, pro-EU government for the remainder of its term

Presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian backed by the right-wing Law and Justice party, second right, greets supporters at his headquarters after the presidential election runoff in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland -- The final result of Poland's presidential election only became clear after a long, nail-gripping night of counting as both candidates were locked in a near dead heat in the first exit polls after voting ended.

Here's what to know about Karol Nawrocki, Poland’s newly elected conservative president:

Nawrocki is a 42-year-old historian who had no political experience prior to the campaign and who was not even a party member until he was tapped by the conservative Law and Justice party that governed Poland from 2015 to 2023.

Nawrocki heads the Institute of National Remembrance, which embraces nationalist historical narratives. He led efforts to topple monuments to the Soviet Red Army in Poland. Russia responded by putting him on a wanted list, according to Polish media reports.

Nawrocki’s supporters describe him as the embodiment of traditional, patriotic values. Many of them oppose abortion and LGBTQ+ visibility and say Nawrocki reflects the traditional values they grew up with.

He was also the preferred favorite of U.S. President Donald Trump, with the American conservative group CPAC holding its first meeting in Poland last week during the campaign to give him a boost. Kristi Noem, the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary and a prominent Trump ally, strongly praised him and urged Poles to vote for him.

His campaign echoed themes popular on the American right. A common refrain from his supporters is that Nawrocki will restore “normality,” as they believe Trump has done. U.S. flags appeared at his rallies.

Nawrocki performed better in the first round than expected, an indication he was underestimated in the polling.

Nawrocki's quick political rise has not been without controversy, with reports linking him to underworld figures whom he met while boxing or working as a hotel security guard in the past.

Nawrocki has also been linked to a scandal involving the acquisition of a Gdansk apartment from an elderly pensioner named Jerzy. Allegations suggest Nawrocki promised to care for Jerzy in return but failed to fulfill the commitment, leading the man to end up in a publicly funded retirement home.

His shifting explanations raised questions about his transparency and credibility. After the scandal erupted he donated the apartment to a charity.

It recently emerged that Nawrocki took part in a 2009 Gdansk brawl involving about 140 rival soccer fans, some later convicted of crimes. Nawrocki described the fight as a form of “noble” combat.

Polish media have also reported on his connections to gangsters and the world of prostitution.

His critics say all of these things make him unfit to represent Poland as the head of state but many right-wing voters don’t believe the allegations and accuse the media of using its power to hurt him, creating what appears to be a rallying effect around him.

It's unclear what effect, if any, these scandals had on the outcome of Sunday's result.