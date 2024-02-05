Kazakhstan's president dismisses his Cabinet

The president of Kazakhstan has fired his Cabinet after criticizing its performance

MOSCOW -- The president of Kazakhstan on Monday fired his Cabinet after criticizing its performance.

A decree released by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said he had accepted the resignation of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. He named Smailov's deputy, Roman Sklyar, as the acting premier. The president ordered Cabinet members to continue exercising their duties pending the approval of a new Cabinet.

The decree didn't explain the reason for the Cabinet's resignation, but Tokayev had criticized the ministers last year and said the Cabinet was responsible for the failure to stem inflation and improve the country's aging infrastructure.

Smailov, 51, was named prime minister in the wake of violent protests in January 2022 that left 225 people dead in the worst unrest since the Central Asian nation gained independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

His role has been mostly technical, with Tokayev dominating the country's politics.

Under the law, the ruling Amanat party is to nominate a candidate for prime minister to Tokayev, and submit his choice to parliament for approval.

Tokayev is set to preside over a meeting with top officials on Wednesday and is expected to set priorities for the new Cabinet.