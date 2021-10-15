Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob

Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi.

“The law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed,” Kenyan police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet on Friday.

So far, five bodies have been recovered.