Kenya’s Supreme Court has started hearing arguments in challenges to the presidential election

The Associated Press

From left to right, Kenya's Supreme Court judges Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mbete Mwilu, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Mohammed Khadhar Ibrahim, commence hearings on the petitions challenging the result of the recent presidential election, at the Supreme Court in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Kenya's losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga and others filed the challenges, asserting that the process was marked by criminal subversion and seeking that the outcome be nullified and a new vote be ordered. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Kenya's Supreme Court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.

Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes.

The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.

Kenya's election has been peaceful.