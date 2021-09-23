Kenyan official: 7 dead after boat capsizes on Lake Victoria

A local official in Kenya says seven people are dead after their boat capsized on Lake Victoria

September 23, 2021, 7:55 AM
1 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A local official in Kenya says seven people are dead after their boat capsized on Lake Victoria.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan says the seven bodies pulled from the lake after the accident on Tuesday include one of a child.

Officials say four people are still missing.

Police say 19 passengers were on board when the boat capsized less than a half-kilometer from the landing site.

The county commissioner says the boat was overloaded with passengers and luggage.

But Felix Ouma, who was steering the boat, said bad weather and water hyacinth were the main factors leading to the capsizing.

Such accidents are common on the lake and claim dozens of lives every year.

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

Sep 22, 5:56 PM

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Sep 21, 12:10 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 22, 5:39 AM

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Sep 21, 12:10 PM

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

Sep 22, 5:56 PM

Top Stories

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Sep 21, 12:10 PM

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events