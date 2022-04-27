8 killed in clash at Mexican cement plant

Mexican authorities say at least eight people were killed and 11 injured when competing groups of workers clashed at a cement plant before dawn in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo

MEXICO CITY -- At least eight people were killed and 11 injured when competing groups of workers clashed at a cement plant before dawn Wednesday in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, authorities said.

The Hidalgo state public safety agency said in a statement that emergency calls began coming in early Wednesday from the plant about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Mexico City. Facilities and vehicles were damaged.

Authorities only identified those involved as two groups of people, but local media said the clash was related to a long-running leadership dispute at the national cement cooperative.