5 killed, 4 injured in bus-truck crash in Serbia

A bus and a truck collided head-on Tuesday in southern Serbia, leaving five people dead and four others injured, police said.

Police said the bus veered directly into the path of the truck on a local road early in the morning near the town of Kursumlija.

State TV said the bus, which was carrying eight passengers, caught fire after the accident. Police say three charred bodies were found inside the bus while the fourth victim is believed to be the truck driver.

The injured were taken to a hospital, but a nurse who was traveling to work on the bus later died.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.