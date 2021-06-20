5 killed in school construction site collapse in Belgium

A school undergoing construction work has collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp, killing five workers and injuring nine others, according to local authorities

PARIS -- A school undergoing construction work collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp, killing five workers and injuring nine others, according to local authorities. An investigation is underway into the cause of the accident.

As of Saturday, all the construction workers who had been at the site had been accounted for. Of those injured, three were in intensive care, five others were hospitalized and one had been released, according to the fire service.

Belgium’s King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo visited the site Saturday.

Belgian media reported that the workers included citizens of Portugal, Romania and Ukraine.