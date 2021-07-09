9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden

Police in Sweden say nine people were killed when a small plane carrying skydivers crashed on Thursday night

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A small plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the Swedish town of Orebro on Thursday night, killing nine people, police said.

The dead included the pilot and eight passengers, police said.

Spokesperson Carl-Johan Linde of the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane's takeoff.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the the accident site outside Orebro, which sits 164 kilometers (102 miles) west of Stockholm.

No further details were available. Police scheduled a news conference for Friday.