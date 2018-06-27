Korean Air chair questioned on suspicion of embezzlement

Korean Air's chairman has apologized before being questioned by prosecutors investigating alleged wrongdoing by him and his family.

Cho Yang-ho said "Sorry" and bowed his head before entering a Seoul prosecutors' office Thursday.

Cho joins his wife and two daughters who were questioned by authorities since April on a variety of charges including tax evasions, obstruction of business and violating an immigration law.

Prosecutors are investigating the 69-year-old leader at the South Korean flag carrier on suspicions of embezzlement and breach of trust. Local media said prosecutors are also looking into Cho's alleged evasion of inheritance taxes but an official at a Seoul prosecutors' office did not confirm.

Korean Air employees have protested on streets to demand Cho's resignation as public anger mounted against the family's behaviors.