Koreas open 1st liaison office for better communication

The rival Koreas have opened their first liaison office near their tense border to facilitate better communication and exchanges.

The opening of the office Friday comes before the leaders of the Koreas meet for the third time this year next week to discuss denuclearization of the peninsula and other issues.

The office launched at the North Korean border town of Kaesong is the first of its kind since the Koreas were divided at the end of World War II.

The Koreas have been using telephone and fax-like communication channels when they want to arrange talks and exchange messages.

Seoul's Unification Ministry says about 15-20 South Korean officials are expected to stay at the office and a nearby lodging facility in Kaesong during the weekdays.