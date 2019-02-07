Kosovars call for justice for minor in sexual abuse case

Hundreds of protesters in Kosovo have called on authorities to jail a police officer accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Demonstrators gathered in front of police headquarters in Pristina on Thursday.

The 16-year-old girl went to police to open an indictment against her teacher, who she accused of sexually abusing her in September 2017.

The girl then said that the officer abused her. She became pregnant and he threatened to publicize naked photos of her. The officer later took her to a private clinic for an abortion.

Authorities have charged the police officer with sexually abusing a minor and obstructing a pregnancy, and he is being held in custody for 30 days pending an investigation.

If convicted of both charges, he could face a maximum eight years in prison.