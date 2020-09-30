Kosovo: Woman faces terror charges over call for revenge

By
The Associated Press
September 30, 2020, 4:38 PM
1 min read

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Kosovo prosecutors on Wednesday charged a local woman with inciting terrorism for allegedly posting on social media that unspecified “revenge” should follow the U.S. killing of two Iranian military officials.

A statement from the prosecutors' office said that in January the suspect posted a message saying revenge “is an obligation which knows no borders,” after the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani and Iranian militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

She faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities in Kosovo have implemented tough anti-terrorism laws after hundreds of Kosovar Muslims joined terror groups in Syria and Iraq in the early 2010s.