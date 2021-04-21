Kuwait police: man rearrested after killing woman on bail

Police in Kuwait say they have rearrested a man who they said fatally stabbed a woman after his release on bail, a case that ignited widespread outrage in the tiny Gulf Arab country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Police in Kuwait rearrested a man who they said fatally stabbed a woman after his release on bail, a case that ignited widespread outrage in the tiny Gulf Arab country on Wednesday.

The man snatched the woman from her car on the highway and brought her to an “unknown destination” where he stabbed her in the heart, the Ministry of Interior announced late Tuesday, without identifying the suspect. Her bleeding body was later found outside a hospital south of Kuwait City.

Authorities said that within hours they apprehended the man, who they reportedly first detained on harassment charges brought by the victim's family.

Kuwait’s legal code increasingly has come under fire from activists, who say such killings are common in the country despite years of rallying against them. A man who catches his wife or sister committing adultery and kills her, for instance, would face a maximum of three years in prison for what is classified as a misdemeanor.