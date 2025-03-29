Myanmar’s powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has killed over 1,000 people, as the death toll keeps climbing amid rescue efforts

The Latest: Over 1,000 reported dead so far following Myanmar's quake

By The Associated Press

People stand near a damaged construction site of a high-rise building in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 29, 2025, as rescuers search for victims following its collapse after Friday's earthquake. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

YANGON, Myanmar -- Myanmar's powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has killed over 1,000 people, as the death toll keeps climbing amid rescue efforts.

The military government said Saturday that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.

The earthquake struck midday Friday, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.

In Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, leaving six people dead, 26 injured and 47 still missing.

Several countries, including Malaysia, Russia and China have dispatched rescuers and relief teams.

Here is the latest:

The city’s chief executive, John Lee, also extended his condolences to the earthquake victims in a Facebook post on Saturday

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s National Fire Agency said a rescue team of 120 people was on standby for possible deployment. The team included rescue personnel, doctors, nurses, a vet, six search-and-rescue dogs and 15 tons of equipment.

Taiwan and Myanmar don’t have official ties. Most countries don’t recognize Chinese-claimed Taiwan as a country as Beijing prohibits other nations from having formal ties with Taipei.

An additional rescue team of 82 people left Bejing, hours after a different team of emergency responders from the Chinese province of Yunnan, bordering Myanmar, arrived in the earthquake-stricken country.

Additionally, 16 members of the Chinese civil relief squad Blue Sky Rescue Team in the city of Ruili, Yunnan, departed to Muse City in northern Myanmar to help with relief efforts, according to state broadcaster CGTN. Chinese authorities also sent a first batch of 80 tents and 290 blankets early Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping extended condolences to Myanmar’s leader Min Aung Hlaing.

The earthquake was felt in parts of China's Yunnan province, though casualties were limited. Two people in Ruili suffered minor injuries and 847 homes were damaged, according to authorities. Some high-rise buildings and older houses in urban areas were also partially damaged, but power and water supplies and transportation and communications lines have been restored.

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters wrote on X that his government would support relief efforts “via the International Red Cross Movement."

“Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones, and to everyone else affected,” Peters said Saturday.

New Zealand’s foreign ministry said all embassy staff in Yangon and Bangkok were accounted for and no New Zealanders had been reported hurt or killed.

South Korea will send the aid through international organizations to support recovery efforts following the recent earthquake.

The Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday that Seoul will closely monitor the situation and consider additional support if needed.