The Latest: Australia flies out 26 from Kabul, plans more

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia evacuated the first 26 people, including Australian and Afghan citizens, from Kabul since the Taliban overran the Afghan capital

August 18, 2021, 6:15 AM
2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan -- CANBERRA, Australia — Australia has evacuated the first 26 people, including Australian and Afghan citizens, from Kabul since the Taliban overran the Afghan capital, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

An Air Force C-130 Hercules transport aircraft landed at an Australian military base in the United Arab Emirates with the 26 who included a foreign official working for an international agency, Morrison said. The remainder were Australians and Afghans.

“This was the first of what will be many flights, subject to clearance and weather and we do note that over the back end of this week, there is some not too favorable weather forecast,” Morrison said.

Two Hercules and two larger C-17A Globemaster transport aircraft will make further evacuation flights.

Australia plans to evacuate 130 Australians and their families plus an undisclosed number Afghans who have worked for Australian soldiers and diplomats in roles such as interpreters.

Australia’s goal is to evacuate 600 people, according to media reports. Morrison did not provide a number. “Our goal is as many as we can, as safely and as quickly as we can,” he said.

———

MORE ON THE CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN:

— Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government

— Taliban encounter Afghan cities remade in their absence

— US agencies scrub websites to protect Afghans left behind

— Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

— Biden: Afghan chaos ‘gut-wrenching’ but stands by withdrawal

— Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: US Embassy destroyed some Afghans’ passports during evacuation

4 hours ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Aug 17, 3:19 PM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Top Stories

Ex-Pirates pitcher sentenced for sexual conduct with minor

Aug 17, 4:49 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

3 hours ago

R. Kelly due back in court for opening of sex-abuse trial

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan not keen to admit Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Ex-Pirates pitcher sentenced for sexual conduct with minor

Aug 17, 4:49 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

3 hours ago

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Top Stories

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan

Aug 17, 7:14 AM

Human remains found in wheel well of C-17 military plane that departed from Kabul

Aug 17, 5:33 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events