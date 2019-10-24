The Latest: Belgium says container went through Zeebrugge

The Latest on the death of 39 people found in a container in southeastern England (all times local):

10:05 a.m.

The Belgian federal prosecutor's office says it is clear that the container in which 39 people were found dead had come through the North Sea port of Zeebrugge.

In a statement, the office said the container was only a short time at the port before it went across the sea to Purfleet, around 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of London.

It said that it appears the container arrived in Zeebrugge on Oct. 22 at 2:49 p.m. local time (1249 GMT), and "left the port the same day in the afternoon."

Cooling containers often move swiftly through Zeebrugge, often just with a visual check, for the short crossing to England.

———

9:30 a.m.

Police raided two sites in Northern Ireland and questioned a truck driver as officers investigate the death of 39 people found in a container at an industrial park in southeastern England.

The truck and the trailer with the people inside apparently took separate circuitous journeys before ending up on the grounds of the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of London on the River Thames.

British police said they believe the container went from the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet, England, where it arrived early Wednesday.

A National Crime Agency assessment report on serious and organized crime last year said there was a "greater focus" on rising smuggler numbers in Belgium after the closure of the Dunkirk migrant camp in 2017.